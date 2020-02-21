Richard Everett Parsons of Roseburg, OR, passed away at home February 14, 2020. Richard was born October 28, 1945, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to William Leo Parsons and Evelyn (Oxford) Parsons.
Following his graduation from Portsmouth High School, Richard spent three years in the US Army where he worked as a submarine electrician. He attended Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, graduating in 1971 with a degree in Physics. He graduated from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1977 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. Richard moved the same year to Douglas County as Deputy District Attorney. He later began a private law practice in Sutherlin and then in Rosburg where he specialized in estate planning and tax law until his retirement. He was married to Beverly Shirtcliff July 4, 1997.
Richard enjoyed playing Bridge with several local groups, hiking the trails along the North Umpqua River, and he loved road trips. He made several trips across Canada and the United States, eventually meeting his goal of visiting all fifty states.
In addition to his wife Beverly, he leaves two sons, Alex and Sam, as well as their mother Marian Parsons, all of Roseburg. He is also survived by his brother Roland Parsons (Linda) of Exeter, New Hampshire; and Beverly's children, Matt Shirtcliff (Beth), Melody Cobb and Mindy Cockrell; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, Ronald, Robert, and Randy Parsons; a sister, Virginia Carchia; and step son, Mark Shirtcliff.
At Richard's request, no services are planned. Any remembrance donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Pearson’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
