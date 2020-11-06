Richard Sheldahl passed away after a short illness at his home in Roseburg, OR last month. He was a wonderful husband, father, papa, teacher, administrator and friend. He moved to Oregon in 1969 from California and loved this state, purchasing multiple pieces of land including a beautiful property along the Umpqua River which he enthusiastically worked on even up to the week before his passing.
Richard spent much of his career teaching in “one room schoolhouses” most notably in Parkfield, CA and in Ash Valley, OR. He was a master at encouraging kids to learn and reach their potential, even while teaching grades 1-8 simultaneously. His students remained in touch with him for years after leaving his supervision, wanting him to know that they had achieved what he had encouraged them to. He and his late wife Mary were also teachers of God’s Word, through community Bible studies and Good News Club.
Richard was an avid farmer on the weekends and in the summer at “the farm” in Sitkum. There were notable absences when he worked as superintendent in Powers, Condon and Myrtle Point, but the farm was a constant focal point in his life for 50 years. He had moved to the Roseburg area to be closer to family several years ago after traveling with his second wife, Marilyn, to many places across the world, including a memorable trip to Norway.
We are learning more details about all the lives he touched, as word of his passing into Heaven has spread. He will most certainly receive many Heavenly rewards with all the people he has quietly helped, taught, encouraged and loved over the years. Private services were previously held at the Glide Baptist Church in October. We hope to have a public celebration of his life at a later date. Please contact one of his daughters if you would like to be informed of this event. We also hope to publish a memory book about his remarkable life and would welcome submissions for this which can also be sent to one of his daughters.
Those of us fortunate enough to be called family of this amazing man include:
Wife: Marilyn Klintworth Illick Sheldahl
Children: Kathleen (Jerry) Waybrant, Rick (Kim) Sheldahl, Diana (Brian) Laird, Carolyn (Dan) Standish and their children/grandchildren
Marilyn’s children: Jim, Mark, Tim and Joy and their children/grandchildren
Siblings: Leone Kirchmeyer, Rosie Kronstad, Lowell Sheldahl (deceased,) Sharon Johns, Jim Sheldahl, and Karen Langsather
Late wife: Mary Carolyn Sheldahl
His greatest desire was to live as a Christian in a quiet way that was a witness to others, and lead his children and grandchildren and all those that he had occasion to encounter, to saving faith in Jesus. John 3:16; Romans 6:23; Romans 8:37-39.
