Richard Stuart Lawrence, age 70, of Bandon, Oregon, passed away suddenly from heart failure on January 8, 2019.
Richard was born in San Jose, California, to Stuart and Margaret Jeanette Lawrence on February 16, 1948. He graduated in 1966 from Douglas High School in Winston, Oregon. For over 40 years he worked as a photographer and videographer. He enjoyed restoring vintage cars, was the founder of the Reston Jam music festival and a member of the Faith Baptist Church.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Stuart, and mother, Margaret. He is survived by his spouse, Marvel; daughter, Geneva; numerous family, friends and loved ones.
His memorial service will be held on his 71st birthday, Saturday, February 16, 2019, starting at 1 p.m. at the Faith Baptist Church, 50631 Highway 101, Bandon, Oregon. A potluck will follow the memorial. Please bring a covered dish to share, as well as your memories of Richard.
