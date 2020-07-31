Richard (Wayne) Welter passed away of a pre-existing illness on the eve of July 28, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1956 in Roseburg, Oregon and was 63 years old.
He worked at Roseburg Forest Products for 35 years before retiring.
He is survived by three children, Travis Welter, Brandon Welter and a daughter, Mariah Welter in Roseburg. He also has a deceased daughter Kimberly Welter.
Surviving siblings are Russell Welter and Vicki Graves. He is preceded in death by brother, Clifford Welter and many nieces and nephews. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Bradlee, Sophia, Gunner and Paizley.
Wayne was a hard person to keep up with when he was younger. He not only worked at the mill, but was also a logger, he built several homes and sold them, along with garages and car ports for family and friends, and was an electrician, plumber and excellent mechanic.
Wayne was always active, loved to jog and did marathons when he was younger. He owned a ski boat and spent summers on the water, camped and enjoyed riding dune buggies and 4-wheelers on the sand dunes with his family and friends.
Wayne was truly blessed with his ability to do all that he did. Even though he could not work as he did in the past, he could still tell a person what was wrong with their car by the sound of the motor.
Although the last few years of Wayne’s life was a struggle with his health, he kept a positive attitude and adapted better than most people would to his constant changing health conditions.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
RIP Wayne. We will always love you.
A viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Pearson’s Funeral Home, with services at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Burial will be at Wimberly Cemetery in Glide following the service.
