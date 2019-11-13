Rick Dean Sportsman, age 59, of Roseburg, OR, passed away Friday, October 25th, 2019 of cancer. He was born October 12, 1960 in Roseburg, OR, to Warren and Juanita Sportsman and raised with three older siblings.
Rick graduated from Douglas High School. He went grades 1 - 12 in the same district, with the same friends that he kept his whole life.
He was a truck driver; lived and worked in Alaska for years, but finally moved back to Roseburg, where he met and married Patty in 2011.
Rick loved his family very much. He kept in close contact, always.
He loved gold panning; spending a lot of time at it in the last few years.
He is survived by wife Patty Sportsman; stepdaughter and pet, Bailee, Roseburg, OR; brother, Rex W. Sportsman, Roseburg, OR; sister, Toby L. Washburn, Elmira, OR; many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by father Warren C. Sportsman; mother, Juanita M. Sportsman of Veneta, OR; and brother, Jon T. Sportsman of Sweet Home, OR.
A remembrance will be hosted by his brother Rex and wife Jessie Sportsman at their residence on December 8th, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A blue spruce tree and plaque will be planted on the property of his sister Toby and husband Pete Washburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the ASPCA are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.