Our dear friend, Chef Rick, age 69, lost his brief battle with cancer, on Monday, August 17,2020.
His many years career was as a professional chef in many upscale hotel restaurants throughout the USA.
Seven years ago, he moved to Roseburg to pursue ?Thyme 4 a Chef. Personal Chef Services?. He catered many corporate and personal events, but he held a special place in his heart for the weekly Saturday, Umpqua Valley Farmers Market. The other vendors and loyal customers became his family.
Rick?s big, warm, welcoming personality was as special as his awesome baked goods. He will be genuinely missed by many; sister, Sherri Keske; nephew, Caleb Keske; his longtime high school friend from S. California, Greg Lee; and his special local friends, Al Whitmore, Aryln Love, Marissa Fink, and Bob and Helen Schulz; also, Amanda Pastoria, Robin Kendall, and the whole market family.
Please join us on Saturday, August 29, 2020 on the site of his old booth, at the farmers market, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., where we can share and remember our friend, ?Chef Rick?. Mahalo!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.