Rick Mincher, age 63, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, Oregon. Rick's family has decided there will be a Celebration of Life barbecue held in June.
Rick was born on February 20, 1957 in Elk City, Oklahoma, to Melvin and Betty Mincher. He was the baby of the family, with three older sisters, Sherry, Judy and Joyce. Rick graduated from Riddle High School in Riddle, Oregon. He was a beloved husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Mischelle; his daughter, Melissa and her husband, Anthony Garcia; his son, Chris and his wife, Melody, their son, Aidan; and many extended grandchildren, nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
Rick loved to laugh and was a storyteller, who never missed an opportunity to tell a joke. His sense of humor and love of puns lives on in his children and grandchildren. He worked hard to provide for his family, and it is a standing joke that Rick always found or made a friend wherever he went. His generous spirit brought joy to a lot of lives and his loss will weigh heavy on his family and friends.
Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
