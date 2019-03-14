Rick died in his sleep February 2nd, 2019, from unknown causes. He was born December 21, 1957, in Myrtle Creek, OR.
Rick is survived by his mother, Myrna Sue Wallace; his dad, Lloyd Schwab; his son, Travis; his brothers, Kyle, Jeff, and Shad; his sister, Kristi; his uncle, John and Sue. Rick is preceded in death by his father, Cedric; his sons, Tyler and Taryrn; and his sister, Raina Loy.
Rick loved his family, fishing, drawing, gardening, and many friends.
A gathering in Rick’s honor will be held March 30th, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pizza Palaces back room in Myrtle Creek. We will serve pizza and cake. Please join us.
