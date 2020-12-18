Ricky Lloyd Matthews transitioned to be with the Lord on December 9, 2020, at the age of 66. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Rick had a heart of GOLD and caring for others was one of his many virtues. His kindness and helping character were expressed even in his last moments. Rick came out a hero as both his kidneys were used to save two people's lives.
Rick was survived by his beautiful wife Wyla Gene Matthews. He was a proud dad to Jennifer and Joshua Matthews and enjoyed being a grandpa to seven grandchildren.
Rick, also known as Reston Red, left a legacy! He lived in Reston and Lookingglass all of his life and had many lifelong friends. His passions were old cars, motorcycles, chocolate and animals. Although he was a quiet and humble man, he was bold and lived loud. He was known for riding wheelies on his motorcycles and drag racing his fast cars. His happiest times were spending time with those he loved and his cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed by many.
