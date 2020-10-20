Robbie Richard Watson, age 72, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away October 9, 2020. He was born December 11, 1947 in Roseburg, Oregon to parents George and Lillian Watson.
Robbie served his country in Vietnam as a proud member of the US Army. After returning from the service, he spent many years working in Road Construction for Douglas County, the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, retiring from the Coos Bay District Bureau of Land Management in 2014. Robbie was most proud of the work he did helping to create and implement a National Blasting Program for the Forest Service.
Robbie enjoyed the outdoors; camping, hunting, riding motorcycles and operating anything else with an engine. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family. He lit up telling stories about his grandchildren, and looked forward to the next ball game, birthday party or gathering where he could be with the people he loved. His kindness, warmth and generosity were felt by all who knew him.
Robbie is preceded in death by his father George Watson and mother Lillian Watson.
Robbie is survived by his wife Kelly, five children, Brett, Heather, Brittany, Brandon, McKenzie and their spouses, 13 grandchildren, 4 brothers and 6 sisters.
A celebration of life is planned for October 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club for family and friends.
