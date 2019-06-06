Robert A. Curtiss, 63 of Roseburg, Oregon passed away May 24, 2019. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am within the grounds of Roseburg National Cemetery. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
