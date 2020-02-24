Robert Alan Southwick, age 48, of Cottage Grove, formerly of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away February 21, 2020. Robert was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to parents Gary L. and Darrellyn (Steele) Southwick.
He graduated from South Umpqua High School in 1989 and went into the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller. He served in Iraq, Baghdad, Korea, Saudi Arabia and Germany. Robert retired from the Air Force in 2010 and continued to work with a private contract company as an air traffic controller. He was an avid Denver Bronco, and University of Oregon football fan, loved 80s big hair rock bands, and watching his boys play soccer.
Robert is survived by his parents; son, Joseph Southwick of New Mexico; son, Taylor Southwick of New Mexico; son, Christian Southwick of Oklahoma; sister, Gina (Ryan) Briggs of Cottage Grove, Oregon; one grandchild; and one on the way.
A visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. and a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, Oregon.
