Robert Bob Dean Creech, Sr., age 81, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Curry Manor in Roseburg, Oregon surrounded by love of family and friends.
Born on May 4, 1938, Bob was a self-educated, multi-talented man of action, whose down-to-earth style, good heart and hard-working moral ethic demonstrated the epitome of a true gentleman and man of class. He was fearless to try anything new; whether joining the US Navy at 17-years, working 27-years for Roseburg Lumber plywood plant, rural country living or the fast-paced city life of Las Vegas as Ground Transportation Manager for top Grand Canyon/Las Vegas tour company, he always faced each new experience or challenge with eager anticipation and an industrious spirit. Always kind, thoughtful, smart, and funny, Bob never sat still for long; was often found working outside on the farm with his beloved horses, or urban projects with A-list celebrity entertainers and musical activities. He was a connoisseur of all things meat and savory, with a special affinity for buffets; always knowing where the good buffets were located. Bobs idea of dessert was a big bowl of crackers and milk, cornbread and milk, biscuits and sausage gravy with ice cold milk, and crispy bacon, with an occasional Milk Dud or Pershing roll thrown in. Raised in Ashland, KY, he resided in Southern Oregon (Riddle and Myrtle Creek), and Las Vegas, NV.
Bob is survived by his children with first wife of 30-years, Phyllis (Osborne); his daughter, Christeena (Creech) Wagoner and husband John; his sons, Robert Dean Creech, Jr., Jeffrey Creech and wife Sandi, and Eric Creech. Bobs companion and second wife of 20+ years, Ramona (Evers/Creech) Bryant; step-children with Ramona, daughter Richelle Bryant, son Raymond Bryant and wife Julie; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Jack Creech of Ashland, KY; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends throughout the country.
The youngest son of Samuel A. and Merle (Hayes) Creech, Bobbie Dean is preceded in death by his parents, older brothers Vernon Paul, James Harold (Jimmie); older sister Myrtle Mae (Russell); and younger sister, Judy Gail (Sanders).
A Veteran's Honor and Memorial Service will be held this Friday, July 12th, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the "new outdoor" Roseburg National Cemetery Pavilion, Dan Jocoy officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend. A reception with light refreshments will be held in the Elmer's Restaurant private meeting room immediately following (corner of Garden Valley and Mulholland in Roseburg). Flowers may be sent to Wilson's Chapel of Roses in Roseburg, Oregon. For further information about Bobs life, please visit the Wilson's Chapel of Roses website, www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com .
