Robert (Bob) Keith Speedy, age 77, passed away peacefully on May 30th, 2020 at home in Oakland, Oregon due to cancer.
Bob was born in New Albany, IN, on December 19, 1942 to Walter and Doris (Wesner) Speedy. Bob enjoyed growing up in a small town, riding bikes in the streets, playing baseball in a dirt field and making lifelong friends. At age 13 he started working at the town’s Sinclair gas station. Saved his money to buy his first car, a 1952 Ford. He worked at the gas station until he joined the military. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1960.
In 1961, Bob enlisted in the US Air Force and served through 1966. He was an engine maintenance specialist for B-52 bombers. He attended Cabrillo College and graduated with a Civil Hwy. Technology Degree. In 1966, he purchased a ranch in Oakland, Oregon where he raised sheep and cattle for many years. Later he obtained his General Contractor’s License and built single family homes and did remodeling. Bob really enjoyed his years as a member of the Umpqua Valley Home Builders Assoc. where he served as President one year and was Builder of the Year in 2008.
He was a huge NASCAR and NHRA fan, he had fun playing poker with his poker buddies, enjoyed going on road trips, discovering American history, helping Beverly with projects and fixing things. Bob was retired but still found projects to work on in his shop. He truly enjoyed the country-life on his ranch in Oakland. He loved all animals but had some extra special cats in his life.
The family would like to thank, Dr. G. Jaworski, Dr. T. Trezona, Dr. J. Weese, Amedisys Hospice and their staffs for their friendship and great care.
Bob was married to Beverly J. Beier. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Beverly; daughter, Sherri (Dale) Williams of Oakland; son, Brian (Tammy) Speedy of Lake Tapps, WA; daughter, Merry Lyn (Dale) Sooter of Oakland; his younger sisters, Lynette Carney of Tampa, FL, and Denise Deal of Fayetteville, NC; five grandchildren, two nieces, and a nephew.
Bob said he wanted to be remembered as “an easy going, nice guy”.
A service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Roseburg Community Cancer Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor’s Family Chapel.
