Robert Bob Murray was born May 29, 1927. He passed away at his home, May 29, 2019 on his 92nd birthday.
Being part of the Greatest Generation Bob signed up to serve in the US Navy at the age of 17. He was riding a troop train across the US when the Armistice to end WW 2 was signed. He boarded the USS Laurentia, and spent time in the Pacific until his discharge. One highlight of his later years, was riding in a Corvette in the local Veterans parade, when WW 2 Veterans were the Grand Marshal.
In 1951, Bob took a trip out west to visit his California cousins. Visiting the same cousin was a young, good looking girl from Oregon, Mildred (Tim) Seehawer. These two Wisconsin natives met in California. After meeting Tim, Bob decided to follow her back to Oregon. They were married Dec 31, 1953 in Nevada. Tim and Bob enjoyed 65 wonderful years together.
Bob worked as a property appraiser. His first work experience was working at the tax assessors office. If there were conflicts of any kind, Bob was often the one called for, as he had a way of calming and diffusing situations. Later he worked for the Oregon State Department of Veterans Affairs, in the home loan department. He retired from there in 1990.
After Tim retired, they both had many trips together: taking bus tours and spending time in their RV at the Coast. They also enjoyed many get-togethers in their yard with family and friends.
Bob's family would like to thank all those who cared for him so kindly during his last illness.
Services are Tuesday June 4, at 10:00 am at the Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St, Winston, OR. 1:00 pm interment at Roseburg Memorial Gardens with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice or Douglas County Cancer Services are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.