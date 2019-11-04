Robert ‘Bob’ Sconce, age 89, a longtime resident of Roseburg, OR, passed away October 27, 2019. He was born February 13, 1930, in Shawnee, OK, to parents Lloyd and Lucille Sconce.
Bob graduated from Roseburg High School in 1949. He went on to become a salesman and then an Antique Dealer. He enjoyed hunting and watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doloris Sconce; daughter, Becki Sconce; sons and their spouses, Bob Sconce and Colleen, and Bruce Sconce and Memoriee; grandchildren, Bobby, Chris, Kelly, Lynsey; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Garrett; and daughter, Micki.
No services are planned.
