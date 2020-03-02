Robert Carl Cussins Sr. was born on February 28, 1931 in Goshen Hole, Wyoming. Robert went to meet the Lord two days before his 89th birthday on February 26, 2020.
Robert learned to farm and appreciate hard work from a young age. His parents, Albert and Rose Cussins along with older sister Alberta, younger brother Richard and Robert moved to Willow Creek near Vale, Oregon to homestead the family farm when Robert was five. Ronald and Dean were additions to the family once in Oregon. While in high school, he excelled in mathematics and playing football. After high school, he joined the US Army and served his country in Germany and Austria during the Korean conflict. Following an honorable discharge, he spent a short stint farming and transitioned to a career in the lumber industry. His natural mechanical abilities enabled him to operate and repair equipment. He was known by his fellow loggers as a highly skilled driller and powder man. Like other men in his generation, he was tough, strong, and did whatever it took to get the job done.
In 1959, Robert married his beloved Bertha Campbell. The couple moved to Glide where Robert helped to raise Bertha’s three children Beverly, David, and Dorothy as his own. A son, Robert Jr. was born later that year. Robert and Bertha loved their home in Glide which became the central gathering place for the family as it grew with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert and Bertha were very proud of their 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Robert was active in the local VFW chapter and also volunteered on the Glide Water Board. Following retirement, he and Bertha traveled to Arizona to enjoy the warm weather during the winter months.
A celebration of life will be held this summer during the annual Cussins family reunion. He will be missed.
