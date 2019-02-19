Robert “Dane” Everett, age 68, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 16th, 2019, after a four-year long battle with Alzheimer’s. Dane was born November 17th, 1950, in Forsyth, Missouri, to Robert “Pilly” and Pauline Everett.
Dane and his parent moved to Riddle, Oregon, in the early 1950s. In 1968, Dane graduated from Riddle High School. It was there he met his wife Janet Denton. Dane and Janet married in 1970. From 1970 to 1972, Dane served his country as a medic in the United States Army. After 35 years of marriage, Dane asked his wife Janet to marry him again, and they renewed their vows in a special ceremony with family and friends.
In August 2018, Dane accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He worshiped with his family at the First Baptist Church of Riddle.
Dane was preceded in death by his parents, Pilly and Pauline Everett. He is survived by this wife, Janet Everett, of 49 years; sons, Brent Everett (Tracy) and Brandon Everett (Kimberly); daughter, Amanda Canty (Christopher); and seven grandchildren, Justin, Cameron, Kellen, Ashlee, Josey, Cole and Hank. Dane was also survived by his special friends, Dick Parks, George Slay, Jake Young and Donna Dedman. The family would like to thank the wonderful folks at the Roseburg VA River House for their compassionate care, and Signature Hospice of Eugene.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, February 22nd, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Riddle. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to the First Baptist Church of Riddle Building Fund. Mountain View Memorial are taking care of arrangements.
