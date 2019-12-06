On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Robert ‘Duane’ Boak, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 76.
Duane was born on November 7, 1943 in Hillsboro, OR to Robert and Ethyl Boak.
He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Da Nang.
Following his military service Duane returned to collage and completed his teaching degree at Western Oregon University. Duane taught math, science and coached football, track and basketball 28 years for Sutherlin School District.
Duane was an avid reader and loved the outdoors with fishing, white water rafting, and camping being his favorite activities. Family vacations were camping and water skiing at Oregon’s beautiful lakes and rivers.
Duane is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna (Cox) Boak; son, Chad Boak of Eugene, OR; daughter, Darci Blackford of Milwaukee, WI; and loving grandchildren, Liam Boak, Imogen Blackford and Hazel Blackford; brother, Kerry (Brenda) Boak of Roseburg, OR; sister-in-law, Michelle Boak of Burke, VA; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ethyl Boak and brother, Michael Boak.
The final nine months of his life, Duane lived at the Roseburg VA Lodge where he received the most professional and loving care.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., December 13, 2019 at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery Committal Center. A celebration of life will follow at the Riverdale Grange.
