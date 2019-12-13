Robert "Eric" Hegdahl, 49, passed away November 9, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles December 27, 1969 to Robert and Carol Hegdahl.
Eric called Roseburg his home for the past 30 years. He was a veteran serving in the Army and Air Force, where he earned a Bio Medical Engineer Degree. He was very gifted technologically. Eric was devoted to his daughters, being “Mr. Mom” while the girl's mom was active military. For the past five years Eric worked as a long-haul trucker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edwin Hegdahl and a nephew, Robert Zachary Fisher. Eric is survived by his mother Carol Jean Hegdahl; a brother, Geoffrey Matthew Hegdahl both of Roseburg; and a sister, Kimberly Jean Fisher Abranski of CA. He has four daughters, Kailee Hegdahl of Grants Pass, Kyra Hegdahl of Bellevue, WA, Ashley Melville of Port Angeles, WA and Emily Solomon of CA. He is also survived by two nieces, Tiana Hegdahl and Marina Hegdahl of Roseburg and a nephew, Jacob Fisher of CA.
A memorial service will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pearson's Funeral Home, 2305 Diamond Lake Blvd. His daughters request those attending wear something purple, as it was Eric's favorite color. Finger food will be served immediately following the service.
