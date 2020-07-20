Robert George Scott was born October 24th, 1938, to Robert and Elizabeth Scott. He passed away July 12th, 2020 in the care of his family.
Robert graduated from Coquille High School in 1956. Later attending OSU his ability to kick a field goal rivaled his intellect; “The Educated Toe” graduated with a bachelor’s in business administration in 1960.
Robert was a self-employed CPA for much of his life eventually retiring from Starfire Lumber as a Financial Controller.
Robert married Wanda White July 1958, they later divorced. In December 1984, he married Linda Wilson. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, along with spending time with Linda on their property in Crescent.
Robert leaves behind five children: Craig Scott, Amy (and Derick) Miller, Elizabeth (and Doug) Collingwood, Cynthia (and Alan) Widener and Clent Wilson; along with 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda in 2012 and son Jeffrey in 2013.
Per his request, no service is planned. Arrangements entrusted to Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.