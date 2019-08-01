1939-2019
Robert Grant 'Bob' Danskine, age 79, of Cottage Grove, OR, died peacefully at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, OR on July 28, 2019. He was born Aug 28, 1939, in Detroit, MI to William and Elizabeth (Hall) Danskine, the youngest of four sons. He grew up in Garden City, MI.
He served in the US Army in Korea. On discharge, he followed his brother to Roseburg. His resume includes US Mail Carrier, Computer Operator, Company Clerk, Auto factory worker, Mill Worker, Roseburg School District Maintenance Supervisor, Small Business Owner, School Bus Route Organizer and a late life AD from UCC. He enjoyed bowling, golf and slow pitch softball. He was a 25-yr. member of the Umpqua Lions Club and the Cottage Grove Lions.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Grant, Wm Paul and Thomas, sisters-in-law, Barbara and Elsa Danskine, daughter-in-law, Lisa Danskine. He is survived by daughter Roberta Closser; sons, Steven, Allen (Shannon) and Matt (Melissa),11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, sister in law Sally and nieces and nephews.
At his request, he will be cremated and no services will be held. His ashes will be spread in a private family gathering.
