Robert Grant Williams, husband and father, passed away in his home in Winchester, Oregon on October 15, 2019. He was born in Ogden, Utah on August 20, 1950 to John Robert Williams, DDS and Theo Darlene Dewey. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1968 and from Weber State College in 1974.
Robert married his high school sweetheart CarolLyn Swaner in the Logan Temple on July 15, 1971. Robert lived with CarolLyn in Ogden, UT, Roseburg, OR, and Moscow, ID, before spending the last 32 years of his life in Winchester. He worked for the Utah State Parks, the Douglas County Parks, the University of Idaho Grounds and Maintenance, and retired in 2005 from the Roseburg City Parks.
Robert, or “Bob,” loved to hunt and fish, and explored much of the Western United States during his lifetime. A true outdoorsman, he could reliably find a deer or catch a fish when no one else could. His home was decorated with an assortment of hunting and fishing trophies, and his smoked Chinook salmon was legendary, enjoyed by family and friends for years.
Robert was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and loved his family above all else. He was the proud father of Corey Williams, and a loving uncle to nineteen nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife; son; sister, Gayle Williams Rich (Mark); brother, James Dewey Williams (Lisa); and brother-in-law, Paul John Swaner (Angela); as well as his best friend, rat terrier, Daisy. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patti Jean Williams Clawson; and his sister-in-law, Linda Ann Swaner Johnson.
Though Robert’s health declined in his later years, he could still be seen with a huge smile much of the time. His laugh boomed and brought joy to those who heard it. We are grateful for the time we spent with him and will miss him dearly.
A viewing will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1864 NW Calkins Avenue, Roseburg, OR on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m., followed by services at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Ogden, Utah.
