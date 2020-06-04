On Friday, May 22, 2020, Robert Peile passed away. He was the fourth child born to Edmund Alfred and Grace Irene (Anderson) Peile on May 17, 1941 in Medford, Oregon.
They lived on a farm between Shady Cove and Eagle Point where they raised cattle and pigs. He attended Shady Cove elementary and Eagle Point High School. He was a member of 4H and played basketball. After high school he moved to Tiller, Oregon and raised cattle. He got married and had two children, Robin and Scott. In the 70s, 80s, and 90s he enjoyed the roundups with his neighbors and friends. Later in life he enjoyed going to the casino in Canyonville where he enjoyed playing poker, blackjack, and craps. His favorite part was going to in his words the “feed yourself restaurant.
He was proceeded in death by his father, mother and sister Charlene Zynda. He is survived by his brother Ed Peile of Eagle Point, sister Velma Goldsmith of Eugene, several nieces and nephews, his daughter Robin of Malin; his son Scott; his grandson Tyler; his granddaughter Brooklyn, all of Central Point; his stepdaughters Merry Martin of Eagle Point, Kathy (Andy) Adams of Central Point, and their children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on his ranch in Tiller, 2421 Tison Road, Tiller on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m.
