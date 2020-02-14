Robert Steven Fry passed away February 10, 2020 at his home in Roseburg. He was born September 6, 1950 to Daniel C. and Emma Pauline (Coady) Fry at Sixes, OR in his grandparents’ home.
He attended Port Orford schools, graduating from Pacific High School and Lane Community College. He moved to Kansas where he made his home for 27 years’ operating his own trucking company. When returning to Oregon, he was reintroduced to Darlene Doane whom he married March 2000. He worked for Knife River 20 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Darlene; daughters, Tiffany (David) Jones, Tammi Jones; grandchildren, Ryland, Reagan, and Landen Jones; sisters, Carolyn Phillips, Coleen (Bob) Couch; cousins, Donna (John) McCoy, Barbara Coyne, Sharon Coyne, Shane (Teresa) Coyne, Clay (Heather) Coyne; nieces, Ronda (Jeff) Hazen, Jessica (Rob) Chilcote; and nephews, Jarod Couch and Daryl Phillips.
Bob requested no services. Internment will be in the Denmark Cemetery at Langlois.
