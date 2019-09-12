ROBERTA GRACE HUTCHINS
Roberta Grace Hutchins went to be with the Lord on September 4th, 2019. Roberta Scott was born on July 13, 1932, in Kansas City, MO, to Jesse Batson Scott and Viola Mildred Young. She was the third of six children; siblings are Katherine, Jesse Mae, Judith Joane, Robert and Wanda.
One of Roberta’s fondest childhood memories in Missouri was playing her accordion for chocolatiers Mr. and Mrs. Russell Stover at their annual Christmas party and playing with her lifelong childhood friend, Dorothy (Williamson) Finlay.
Roberta moved to Sutherlin, Oregon in 1943 with her parents at the age of 11. They drove across country in a 1938 Buick Special.
Roberta married Gerald Hebard in April 1949, and together they had four children; Pamela Sue, Scott, David and Kimberly. They lived in New Orleans, LA, Juneau, AK, and Sutherlin, OR. On June 14, 1966, she married Selmar Arnold Hutchins and they had two children; Selmar II and Stephanie Hutchins.
Roberta loved children and fondly called them “The Kings Kids”. Roberta welcomed Selmar’s children from his first marriage with open arms; Steve, Dawna, and Wayne Hutchins. Roberta thoroughly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in their activities. She always said, “Children keep you young!” She had 24 grandchildren: Jill, Scott, Alexander, Kali, Ian, Ganesh, Chelsea, Joshua, Joel, Debbie, Lynette, Dena, Dan, Shane, Shana, Melody, Steven, Gabby, Ian, Courtney, Selmar, Austin, Izak, Isaiah, Carson and Rhett. She also had 20 plus great-grandchildren. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Viola Scott; her husband, Selmar Hutchins; Selmar’s daughter, Selma Jean; daughter, Pamala Sue Hebard; son, David Wayne Hebard; brother, Robert E. Scott; and sister Joanne (Scott) Ezard.
A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
