Rochelle Jean Fernandes of Sutherlin, OR, passed away peacefully at her home on June 1, 2020, due to complications from cancer treatment.
She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and spent some time in the San Francisco Bay area before settling in southern Oregon. Before retiring she was a librarian for the Douglas County system in Winston and Roseburg and then finishing her career at Umpqua Community College.
She spent some of her childhood in an iron lung as she battled polio and benefited from a cure but was compromised in her respiratory system, but that never impeded her zest for life. She was able to raise a family, work, travel, and garden. She enjoyed the arts and Oregon football, and relished her experiences as a grandmother, in the community with friends, and the parishioners at Vine Street Baptist Church in Roseburg.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dean Fernandes. She is also survived by two sons, Dennis (Portland) and Vince (Knoxville, TN), plus five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A daughter, Kim, preceded her in death in 1986. She was a devoted, supportive, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Due to the COVID situation and with everyone’s health and safety in mind, services are pending until a later date.
Wilson's Chapel of Roses is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.