Rod Antilla was born on February 15, 1943 to Chuck and Violet Antilla in Astoria, Oregon. He grew up in Oregon and Colorado, enjoying fishing and playing basketball. Rod got a BA from the University of Colorado and a MA from the University of Oregon.
Rod taught math, P.E. and coached many different sports. In 1967, he married Barb, a school teacher. They had a son, Tod. They lived on the Oregon coast for 30 years before retiring to Roseburg in 1999. Rod was active in various fly fishing and conservation groups. He also enjoyed playing golf and visiting the local wineries.
Rod is survived by his wife and son.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Astoria, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.