Rodney Alden Dalton, age 85, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on May 2nd, 2019. Rod was born 1934, in Santa Barbara, California, and he moved to Oregon at the age of 12.
Rod is survived by Patricia, his “funny girl” and wife of 63 years; daughters, Lynette Booth, Lori Woodruff, and Linda Brittain; son, David Dalton; and many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rod was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Everyone he met he considered a friend.
Educated at Oregon Tech Institute (now OIT), he was always curious — a successful entrepreneur-investor, eager to learn and teach. Apart from running his business, Rod enjoyed boating, fishing (especially big game fishing in Mexico!), and garage sales. He was a backyard Mr. Fix-It, and he loved a challenge.
His family was most important to him: he spent his earliest days as a husband and father pulling his wife and children on water skis, a tradition which he passed on to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent his final years sharing both touching and hilarious stories with his family in Roseburg, Oregon.
The family wants to thank all the doctors, caregivers, and hospice workers in Roseburg, Oregon for their loving care. The graveside service was held in Coquille and a celebration of life service will be held later.
