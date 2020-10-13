Rodney D. Lower, age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Rod was born January 13, 1950, in Reedley, California to parents Harry and Lois Lower.
He grew up in Dinuba, California, where he married and started a family. He moved to Roseburg in 1979. He spent his career working outdoors, logging, building roads, and operating heavy equipment. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed his annual elk hunting trips with friends. After retiring, Rod looked forward to his trips to Hawaii to visit his sister, Trish. There was always sure to be plenty of adventurous memories made.
Rod is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lois. Rod is survived by his daughter, Bobbi (Shawn) Lyness; son, Scott Lower; three grandsons, Cameron and Collin Strizver, and Michael Lower; sisters, Patricia Oshiro, Darlee (Matt) Olson; and a niece, Mackenzie Olson.
Rod would have never wanted a service. He would always say “Just toss me on the fire at Elk Camp”.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a memory care facility would be appreciated.
