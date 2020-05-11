Roger Scott Huff, son of Ruth and Jim Huff, passed away peacefully at home, where he resided in his daughter and son-law's home in Anchorage, Alaska on May 6, 2020.
He is survived by a large family of three sisters, Louise Mendoza, Mary Coon, and Paula Sutton; two daughters, April Estes and Jessica Huff Bakke; also, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and lots of friends.
Roger will be truly missed! We all loved him. May God have mercy on his soul.
