Rolana Sias Dodge, age 74, passed away on May 16th, 2019, in Medford, Oregon. She was born on October 30th, 1944, in Hobart, Oklahoma, to Rolando Sias and Daurice Ferguson Sias.
Rolana grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from San Leandro High School. She and husband, Gary Dodge, raised three children and spent much of her life in Roseburg, Oregon.
She is survived by her three children, Chris, Debbie and Dennis. She was blessed to have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was a loving, kind and devoted mother and grandmother, who loved the Lord and loved her family passionately. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held with family.
