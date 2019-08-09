Ronald A. Shelton, 74, passed away August 3, 2019 at Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehab in Roseburg, OR. He was born April 24, 1945 in Long Beach, CA, the son of Lloyd and Etola Shelton.
Ron graduated from Roseburg High School in 1963. Following graduation, he attended Linn-Benton College. He worked for the Douglas County Road dept. running a snow plow up near the Diamond Lake area. Leaving there to work for his father’s petroleum business, Shelton Oil Co., where he worked from 1972 to 2002.
He had really enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, the Oregon coast, being with friends and helping with girl’s fast pitch softball. Ron made some life-long friends that he cared about so much.
He was proceeded in death by his life partner of 34 years, Patricia Ramstad and his mother, Etola Shelton. Surviving him is his father, Lloyd Shelton; sister, Donna Koch; niece, Kathy (Wes) Roberts; nephew, Jim (Amy) Koch; great-niece, Kelsey (Lee) Peterson; great-niece, Brittanie Koch; great-nephew, Kyle (Megan) Roberts; great-nephew, Brody Koch; great-nephew, Caleb (Teresa) Reese; great-nephew, Austin Reese; great-great niece, Madilyn Peterson; and great-great nephew, Carl Peterson.
Per Ron’s request, there will be no funeral services. His cremains will be placed in a mausoleum near his mother at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens. We’d like to thank Mercy Medical Center and Umpqua Valley Rehab staff for all their compassionate care.
