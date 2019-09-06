RONALD ALFRED KNOTT
Ronald Alfred Knott of German descent was born April 14th, 1949, delivered by his maternal grandfather Alfred Bradow during a blizzard in Pineriver, Minnesota.
Ron passed away June 24th, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Drain, Oregon, following an extensive fight with lung cancer.
Ron married Dorothy “Lynne” Wytcherley in 1971 in Rainier, Oregon, at The Assembly of God Church, by Rev. J.L. Butcher. They were married nearly 48 years. They had four children and eight grandchildren: Ronald “Dean” Knott of Eugene, Oregon; Matthew John Knott and wife Rachel, children Mattalyn, Alexis, Matthew Jr., of Rogue River, Oregon; Bonnie Lynne Lee and husband Vance, children Hannah and Olivia of LaCenter, Washington; Aaron Paul Knott and wife Jenny, children Alex, Carson, Sage of Glendale, Oregon.
Ron served in the USA Army in Vietnam from 1969-1971, reserves until 1975. He was a combat infantry man, 1st battalion, 11th infantry, Brave rifles. Sp4, Bronze Star, Purple heart.
Ron was an avid fisherman and hunter. He worked mostly in the woods and in construction. He owned and operated his family business alongside his wife and family.
His parents were John and Eleanor Knott.
Ron is survived by his brother, Leroy Knott of Amboy, Washington; three sisters, Rosemary Newman, Myschelle Childers, Delight Knott, each of Longview, Washington; one sister, Betty Nevens of Vancouver, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Terry Bess and wife Carolyn of The Assembly of God Church of Glendale, Oregon, officiated a beautiful graveside service in Drain, Oregon, followed by dinner at The Knott’s residence in Drain, Oregon. Alan Wytcherley played the harmonica and Bonnie June Lee sang,” Amazing Grace” with harmonica accompaniment by Alan.
Full military Honors by VFW and The Oregon Army National Guard.
Arrangements were under the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors of Roseburg, Oregon.
Ron was a “Born Again” Christian who will be greatly missed. We shall meet again one day in Glory! Thank You Jesus!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.