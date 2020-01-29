Ronald Lee Weakley, friend to everyone and stranger to none, passed away Sunday evening after losing his battle against cancer. Dad was surrounded by numerous friends and family as he passed peacefully to find his new hunting and fishing grounds in the sky.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Edna Donavan and father Hubert “Buck” Weakley. He is survived by wife Katherine; son, Jason (husband Andrew); mother-in-law, Alice; sister, Sherry (husband Jimmy); brother, David (wife Beckie); brothers-in-law, Wesley (wife Paulette), Wiley, Marty (wife Stephanie), and John (wife Cheryl); sister-in-law, Sharon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dad was an avid hunter and fisherman. Anyone who knew him would agree he could catch a damn fish in a mud puddle. He loved the outdoors and loved to share his knowledge and teaching others the finer arts of hunting and fishing. His love and support for his family and friends was never ending, even while fighting his battle against cancer, he did his best to support others. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date yet to be determined.
