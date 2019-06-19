Ron passed peacefully in his sleep on June 16, 2019. He was born to Lester and Jessie Scott in Vale, Oregon. He arrived, along with his twin brother Robert, on July 31, 1923. He was raised in Vale on the family ranch before moving to the west side of the mountains.
Ron drove a log truck for most of his working years. He was lead driver for Do. Co. Lumber and hauled logs for more than 40 years.
Ron loved fishing and camping with family and friends. He spent many happy times at Lemolo and Toketee lakes.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, to whom he was married to for 48 years; also, his parents; brother, Bob; and son, Ronald L. Scott. He is survived by daughters, Bonnie Lee and Donna Potter; stepchildren, Laurie Olmsted, Rhonda Gifford (Rick) and Rodney Morgan (Mindy); and several grandchildren.
A heartfelt thank you to Michelle Mousseau for all your wonderful care.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Please visit Ronald’s web site at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com
