Ronnal James Linton passed away March 5, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg. He was 79 years old. He was born in Vernon Illinois in 1941 to Darrell and Wilma (Chriss) Linton. He had three siblings, Dwayne (who preceded him in death), Wanda Lou, and Lyle.
Wilma and the children moved to Sutherlin in 1947. Ron graduated from Sutherlin High school in 1959. He was blessed with four children, Kimbereli, Rodney, Kristi and Tonda through his marriage in 1961 to Joy Lillie of Sutherlin. He was further blessed with three step children, Betty Sue, Clarence, and Virginia when he married the woman of his heart, Tommie Cannon of Oakland, in 1984. Tommie has remained faithfully at his side even to the moment of his death. Ron is further survived by 15 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron worked as a Plywood Core Feeder throughout Oregon until his eventual retirement from Roseburg Lumber. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. One of his favorite hunts was Mule Deer in the Chiloquin area spent with family and lifelong friends. Ron and Tommie spent several months a year on the Coquille river camping and fishing out of Bandon. He had a green thumb and took pride in the beautiful flowers and delicious tomatoes he grew. He loved picnics, quiet drives through the country, and taking his wife to see the Dogwoods in bloom.
A celebration of life will be held March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oakland Church of Christ located at 1400 Oak Street, Oakland, OR. The service will be followed by a picnic.
His family suggests a contribution to the Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.