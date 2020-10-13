Mrs. Rosa Gloria Wheeler passed away while at home Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 76 years old in Roseburg, Oregon. Rosa was born on February 6, 1944, to parents Antonio and Rosa Vasquez in San Antonio, Texas.
Rosa is survived by her husband of thirty-one years Larry Wheeler; daughter, Sharon (Tony) McMahon; grandchildren, Michael Petersen, Erik Petersen, La Reina Petersen, Logan McMahon, Macie McMahon, Ashley Herd, Breanna McMahon; and great-grandchildren, Rosemary Petersen, Darien Fraley.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Rosemary Garcia.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:10 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Thursday, October 15, 2020, please visit Rosa’s website to leave fond memories and condolences for family and friends to view. (wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com)
Please call 541-673-5157 to RSVP for Mass.
