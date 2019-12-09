September 27, 1937 - November 23, 2019
Rosa (French) Lake, fondly known as “Tillie”, peacefully passed from our lives on Sunday, November 23, 2019 in Roseburg, Oregon. As she was a mischievous child, Rosa preferred to be called “Tillie” by friends and family, a name given to her by her family when she was quite young, from the comic strip “Tillie the Toiler”.
Rosa (French) Lake was born in Malta, Montana on September 27, 1937 to Nathan Vance French and Cora Belle (Baker) French. Tillie was educated in Wagner and Malta, Montana. She married Robert (Bob) Lake on July 11, 1956, and remained married for 63 years.
From that union, Tillie was blessed with two daughters, Darlene (Lake) Moore born on December 25, 1956, and Debbie (Lake) Cleary born on April 9, 1958. Both daughters graduated from Roseburg High School, Oregon.
Tillie and Bob lived in Saca and Malta, Montana. In November of 1956, Bob enlisted in the Air Force and was transferred to Sacramento, CA. After discharge they lived in Pacifica and Belmont, California, and in June of 1969, moved to Roseburg, Oregon. They have resided there for nearly 50 years. Tillie worked briefly in the Child Care Industry, but devoted the majority of her married life to being in the home and raising her children and grandchildren.
Tillie was also blessed with four grandchildren: Darlene's children, Melissa (Moore) Andrews and James Moore, and Debbie's children, Robby and Michael Cleary, respectively.
In passing, Tillie leaves her husband, Bob; sister, Sue; brother, Bill; grandchildren, Melissa, Robby and Michael; and nine great-grandchildren, Malia, Maia, and Montana Andrews, Carter, Declan and Keegan Cleary, and Cade, Jaxson, and Harlow Cleary, all of whom she loved immensely and they fondly called her “GG”.
In passing, Tillie joins in heaven her parents, Nathan and Cora French; four brothers, Jim, Frank, George, Tom; sister, Rhoda; as well as her beloved grandson, James Lee Moore, USMC Iraq, 2005.
A small service with family was held in the home of Bob and Tillie Lake, on November 30, 2019. Condolences for the family may be mailed to the Wilson’s Chapel of Roses, 965 W. Harvard Blvd., Roseburg, OR 97471. The family requests no flowers or donations please.
