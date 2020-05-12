Rose Mary Mongiovi, 95, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Sutherlin, Oregon.
She was born June 19, 1924 in San Jose, California to Carlo and Francisca (Baranti) Vallelunga.
Rose Mary volunteered at the Sutherlin/Oakland Food Pantry for many years and was a local business owner. She was an avid reader and Sodoku master. She was undaunted by the most intricate jigsaw puzzles imaginable. She was an excellent cook and loved baking bread for the ladies at the pantry. She spent countless hours crocheting and donated many afghans to the Sutherlin/Oakland Food Pantry, and Sutherlin Lions as fundraisers. A very sweet and lovely woman. She was a loving wife and mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Rose was proceeded in death by her husband Joe, in 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Bashford and her husband, Rob of Roseburg, Oregon; son Edward Mongiovi and his wife, Lynn of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren, Jennifer Clair and her husband Chris of Roseburg, Oregon; Ed Mongiovi Jr. And his wife, Nicole; Nicholas Mongiovi; Mandy Mongiovi; great-grandchildren, Sienna and Nico Mongiovi, all of Mesa, Arizona.
Her ashes will be laid to rest next to her husband, Joe at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
