Rosealie "Rosie" Willis, age 75, passed away January 28, 2019, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Salem, OR, and grew up in Camas Valley, OR.
Rosie loved playing Bingo, baking pie, candy, and jam.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Haynes and Janeen Willis; sons, Darrell, Terry Lee, and Randy Johnson; 12 grandkids; 21 great-grandkids; sister, Patty Hayes; brother, Terry Volkman; and many nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, of 50 years; her parents; and sister.
She will be greatly missed.
A family service will be held for her and Larry later in Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.