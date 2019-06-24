Rossie Mae Kent, age 89, of Roseburg, OR, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, after a stroke (2002) and dementia for the last two years. During the time she had no speech and her writing was barely legible. She was born on October 21, 1930 in Mountain View, Missouri, to Virgil Glen and Velma Dell (Ferguson) Crouch.
Rossie graduated in 1948 from Mountain View High School. During her life she was a homemaker, seamstress, and took care of her daughter Sandra Rayhill, being Sandra’s arms and legs, until her death who was born with Muscular Dystrophy. Rossie was a strong person mentally and for a 5 ft. 11 in., 115 lbs woman she was physically strong. She was a very honest and did not sugar coat anything, you always knew where you stood with her.
She was a member of the Church of Christ for 65 years and was very knowledgeable of the Bible and a good Christian.
Rossie and John married in 1972, purchasing the property they have lived on for 47 years.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John; their children David (Cindy) Rayhill, of Roseburg, John A. (Kim) Kent of Molalla, and James (Lindy) Kent of Amity. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Rachel Rayhill, Stephanie Rayhill, Lindsay Gibson, Aleasha Winebarger, Cory Kent, Alan Sibley, Justin Weathers, Katie Weathers, Syler Popham, Amber Winebarger, and Jacqueline, Calvin and Riley Gibson. Rossie is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and daughter, Sandra.
Private family Memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit Rossie’s web site at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
