Roy George Harvey, age 89, of Wilbur, OR, passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2019, surrounded by the love, laughter and tears of his family.
Roy was injured in a fall two days prior at the Douglas County Speedway while supporting race crews and celebrating the vibrant racing community he spent the last several decades building and loving.
Born December 10th, 1929, at the old Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, OR, to Lloyd and Olga Harvey, Roy met and married Martha (Cindy) Moore and brought six wonderful children into world.
After their divorce, Roy married Betty Mulder and added another daughter to the family.
The beloved father, grandfather, racecar enthusiast and friend leaves behind children, Bob Harvey (Claudia), Rita Johnson, Roy W. Harvey (Debbie), Kathy Watson (Brad), John Harvey and Liz Mulder; siblings, Estella Hart, Shirley Shea-Okamoto and Gilbert Harvey; numerous nieces and nephews; and 15 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; and although we can’t name them all from memory, he always could. Roy was also survived by his special friend Rita Palmer.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Olga; brothers, Aino and Laury; wife, Betty; daughter, Patty Korthals; daughter-in-law, Jenny Harvey; son-in-law, Carl Johnson; and great-grandsons, Reed and Ford Singleton.
Roy was well known, and well loved, throughout community for his involvement with the logging industry, bowling, nightlife, racing and more.
Roy Harvey’s family is inviting you to join them in a celebration of his life May 17th, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at his home away from home, the Douglas County Speedway!
