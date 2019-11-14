Ruby LeeAnn Stillwell (Briggs) was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20th, 2019. She passed peacefully in the presence of her four loving children, Debra Valenzuela, Cheryl Carson, Lorraine Woodruff, and Robert Nelson.
Ruby will be missed by so many friends and family, especially her five grandchildren, Jacob Carson, Shannan Rinkle, Jesse Carson, Crystal Woodruff, James Carson; and her nine great-grandchildren. Ruby was ‘Mom’ and ‘Grandma’ to all who loved her and she found great joy in her love for family, friends and pets. Ruby was kind, caring, loving and curious. She was continuously learning new things making her wise beyond her years. Above all, Ruby cherished her family. She was the light of our lives and although she will be missed by everyone who knew her, she remains forever in our hearts.
Ruby will be laid to rest with her beloved brother, Fred, at the Stanfield Oregon Cemetery on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, at 3 p.m. There will be a memorial and celebration of her life, hosted by her family and friends at the Best Western Hermiston Inn conference center located at 2255 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, OR 97838. All are welcome to attend. If you have any questions please contact Ruby’s son, Robert Nelson at 1-202-802-3311.
