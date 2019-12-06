Ruby, age 93, was born to William and Bessie Custer July 28, 1926 in Eucha, Oklahoma.
Ruby is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Ward and Hazel Hendricks; her children, Barbara Christian, Daniel Handy, Mike Handy, Allen Handy and Beverly Pollard; stepchildren, Terry and Gerald Wheeland; Greg and Wayne Lang; 24 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents; spouses, Curtis Handy, Willis Wheeland, and Dale Lang; stepchildren, Cheryl Harvey and Connie West; four siblings; sons, Jimmy, Johnny, Gary Handy and Willis Wheeland; grandsons, Anthony (Brian) Handy, Aaron Handy, Dusty and Donald Handy; and great-grandson, John Thomas Pollard.
Grave side services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Oak Creek Cemetery.
