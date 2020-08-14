Rudolph (Rudy) A. Angeli passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2020, at the age of 94. He was a true son of an Italian, immigrant coal miner, having been raised in the Union Pacific coal mine town of Superior, Wyoming. He proudly served his country during WWII in the Army Air Corp and in the years that followed in the Air Force reserve. He attended University of Wyoming, receiving degrees in Wildlife Management, Secondary Science Education and finally Civil Engineering which would become his life long career. He was project engineer with the US Bureau of Reclamation on many irrigation and Dam projects in Nevada, Oklahoma, Colorado and Utah.
After retirement, he travelled to Egypt and Indonesia, as an expert consultant. He and his wife, Joe Ann were avid “snowbirds” which eventually brought them to Netarts, Oregon. There, they could be near daughter, Sandra and her husband, Jay Gade. They moved to Roseburg in 2001 to be near their grandchildren, Matthew and Anna.
After Joe Ann’s passing in 2002, Rudy went to dinner every evening with his family, utilizing his KP skills learned in the Army. Rudy went on family vacations to Wyoming, Spain and Italy. In his later years, (90s) he was chauffeured by his loving son-in-law, grandson and friends, Norm and Barb, to dinner, donuts and milkshakes. He truly lived a well-lived life on his terms and left to join his parents, Albina and Joseph Angeli; sisters, Mary and Zella Angeli; step-daughter, Janae Nalder; and beloved wife, Joe Ann. He leaves a large hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him including his daughter, Sandra; son-in-law, Jay; and grandchildren, Matthew, Anna; and Italian exchange granddaughter, Valeria. Rest in peace.
A Celebration of Life will occur post-COVID.
