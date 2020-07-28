Rudy Brand Jr., born April15th, 1952, passed away in his Winston, OR home on Saturday July, 25th 2020.
Rudy was a father, a hunter, camper and fisherman, He simply enjoyed the great outdoors. Rudy was all for spending a day at the lake or a weekend in the woods. Rudy also spent many years working for Roseburg Forest Products before retirement.
Rudy was preceded in death by both parents Rudolph and Thelma Brand; his wife Sharon Brand; and sister, Judy Kee. Rudy leaves behind four children, Lorisa Wilson, Robert Brand, Danny Brand and Brenda Ahlvers all of Roseburg, OR; two stepdaughters, Donna Keib and Sharidon Underwood; five grandchildren, Justin Brand, Mikayla Brand, Alycia Brand, Bentley and Brookelynn Ahlvers.
Immediate family will hold private services to honor Rudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.