On September 1, 2020, Russell Lee Matlock, at age 90, stepped into new life with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He was born July 11, 1930 in the small town of Rolla, Missouri to Harley and Ruby Matlock.
He spent the majority of his education in schools of Colville, Washington. He graduated his Senior year of High School at Riddle High School in 1948. He joined the United States Navy in 1949 and served as a Submariner. After his time of service, his occupations included: logging, road construction, millworking, retiring as a Farmers Insurance Agent in 2000.
He tried his hand at golfing, bowling, wood working and salmon fishing in the great Oregon rivers. He also showed his athletic prowess by water skiing at Cooper Creek on a piece of Roseburg Lumbers' finest, until the boat ran out of gas. He was an accomplished musician, playing in a band. His skills in musical instruments included guitar and banjo.
Loved ones waiting to greet him into new life are his high school sweetheart of 52 years, Betty Matlock; son, Chris Matlock; father, Harley Matlock; mother, Ruby Matlock; sister, Joanne Waner; two brothers-in-law, Dick and Bob Connelly; and friend, Jim Zumwalt. Loved ones this side of the eternal veil include his son Steve Matlock; daughter, Carla (husband Rich); sister, Emma Jean Ravan (husband Gene); brother, Jerry Matlock (wife Pam); grandchildren, Geoffery Matlock (wife Kristin), David Matlock (wife Angela), Christopher Matlock, Trina Gwaltney- McClure, Holly Oltman (Husband David Oltman), Joey Matlock; great-grandchildren, Bethany, Derek, Ethan, Caleb, Annika, Silas, Asher, Lilliana, Scarlett, Maddison , Olivia , Emmelia, his legacy lives on in these.
Enjoy the place Jesus has prepared for you Russell.
Family and friends are invited to Roseburg VA Cemetery, Military Honors, Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.; Celebration of Life at Valley View Cemetery, Sutherlin, Friday, September 25, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.