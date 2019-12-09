1927 - 2019
Ruth Esther Miller, a former resident of Oregon, passed away at Montclair Royale (Assisted Living Facility) in Montclair, CA on September 24, 2019.
Ruth was a Registered Nurse for 40 years. She worked at the Veterans Hospital in Roseburg, OR, before retiring. She was well respected by her co-workers and friends.
She is survived by her four living children, thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are pending.
