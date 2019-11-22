Ruth Marie Smith was born in Torrance, Obituaries and Death Notices
When: Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 12:00 AM to Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 AM.
Location: California on August 1, 1926, and died peacefully at her home in Winchester, Oregon, on November 12, 2019, from age related causes, at the age of 93.
Her younger years were spent mostly in Southern California with her parents, Ruben and Marie Caperton. Her father was a heavy equipment operator and a mechanic, so they often moved from job site to job site, following his work. She loved to tell the story about how they lived in a tent, in the snow, one winter, with many other families that were working on what is now Yosemite National Park.
Just after the beginning of WWII, she met and fell in love with Harold Ray Smith, soon after they eloped to Yuma, Arizona. They woke up a Justice of the Peace and began a marriage that lasted over sixty years, until Harold’s death in 2003. During their marriage, they had two boys, Jim (Kay) and Bud (Sharon). They followed the construction work to many towns and places during the early years with their two small boys.
When Jim was school aged, they decided to settle in one spot. First, they chose Myrtle Creek, and bought a lot on a hill overlooking the town. A short time later, in 1951, they decided to move to Roseburg. They started a business called Diesel Injection Service, that later changed to Smitty’s Diesel. Ruth mainly stayed at home and took care of her boys, but she did work outside the home for a while as a checker for the City Drive in Market and later at Mercy Hospital.
In the late fifties they bought a lot in Winchester on Page Road. They hired a contractor and built their dream house where they lived for the remainder of their time. She loved her house and the beautiful view of the river and the back lawn. She always loved dogs and always had one in her lap or at her feet. They loved her right back because she spoiled them all rotten.
She was a great mom and wife and always put her family first. She cooked three meals a day, every day, for over sixty years, and was renowned for her delicious Blackberry Cobbler and her family famous Cherry Cream Pie.
Her sons grew up, got married, and gave her six grandchildren, Todd (Marcy), Tim (Liz), Dan (Sheila), Sean (Elissa), Brian (Kylie), and Tiffani (Cody). She loved them all and her nine great-grandchildren and always freely showed her love with a huge, beautiful smile, and many hugs and kisses. She always wanted them around at Christmas and other holidays and at family outings at Rock Creek and the coast.
She loved to travel and often went south on long trips to better weather during the winter and many weekends or longer at the coast or in the mountains camping with friends. She even ventured into Southern Baja, Mexico and to the Caribbean with family for some sailing and exploring.
She was a wonderful woman, loved by all who knew her, and will be missed.
Services to be at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, November 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Saving Grace Animal Shelter. Please visit wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave condolences and fond memories for the family and friends.
